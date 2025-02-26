Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private market investment firms which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Peoples Financial Services PFIS: This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Garmin GRMN: This company which original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

