Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private market investment firms principally in Latin America which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Dana DAN: This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This financial services company which provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

