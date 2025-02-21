Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA: This water infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.