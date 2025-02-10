Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified mortgage financing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

