Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

