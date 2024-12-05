Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:

United Overseas Bank Limited UOVEY: This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Overseas Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote

CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CI Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. FG: This fixed annuities and life insurance products provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Price and Consensus

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. price-consensus-chart | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote

