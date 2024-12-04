Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4:

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.