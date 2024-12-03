Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for PCB Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION: This banking products and related services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

