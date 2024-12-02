Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

