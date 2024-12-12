Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This container shipping provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

