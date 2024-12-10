Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:

West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Comerica Incorporated CMA: This financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

