Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 3

December 03, 2025 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 3: 

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This specialty materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days. 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.