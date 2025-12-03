Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 3

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 3:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This specialty materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

