Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 2

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 2:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN: This polymetallic mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU: This gold and copper mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This Tree-nut and peanut processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

