Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 19

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 19:

West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Phillips 66 Dividend Yield (TTM)

Phillips 66 dividend-yield-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

Invesco Ltd. IVZ: This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

