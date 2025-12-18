Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 18

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 18:

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Norwood Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Norwood Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Norwood Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Norwood Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Norwood Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Norwood Financial Corp. Quote

America Movil AMX: This telecommunications services providerhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

America Movil Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

America Movil Dividend Yield (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX: This turbocharger and electric-boosting technology company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Garrett Motion Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Garrett Motion Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.