Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 17

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 17:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Price and Consensus

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) price-consensus-chart | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Quote

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. FG: This fixed annuities and life insurance products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Price and Consensus

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. price-consensus-chart | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH: This U.S.-based tech-forward financial services company that provides payment and lending solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.