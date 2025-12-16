Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 16

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 16:

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human capital management services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

