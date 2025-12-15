Best Income Stocks to Buy for Dec. 15

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 15:

JOYY Inc. JOYY: This operator of social media platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This industrial automation and digital transformation solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (JOYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.