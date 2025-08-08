Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

BanColombia CIB: This banking company which is Colombia's largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

BanColombia S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BanColombia S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TEN: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

National Grid Transco NGG: This company which is in international energy delivery business, its principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

National Grid Transco, PLC Price and Consensus

National Grid Transco, PLC price-consensus-chart | National Grid Transco, PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

National Grid Transco, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Grid Transco, PLC dividend-yield-ttm | National Grid Transco, PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.