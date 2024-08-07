Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Omega Healthcare Investors OHI: This company which is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Quote

American Eagle Outfitters AEO: This company which engages in the designing and marketing of casual clothing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Apogee Enterprises APOG: This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.