Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bankhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This freight transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Mercury General Corporation MCY: This auto insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

