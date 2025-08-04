Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

New York Mortgage Trust NYMT: This real estate investment trust which is focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 11.4%.

TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX: This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Commonwealth Financial FCF: This bank holding company which operates two chartered banks and offers Personal financial planning. other financial services and insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

