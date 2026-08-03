Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3:

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This provider of truckload, intermodal, and logistics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Schneider National, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Schneider National, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

Garmin Ltd. GRMN: This wireless device company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%

Garmin Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Garmin Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Garmin Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.