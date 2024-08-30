Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Medical Properties Trust MPW: This self-advised real estate investment trust that is formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Opera Limited OPRA: This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Financial Ban FFBC: This financial holding company that is engaged in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

