Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Element Solutions Inc ESI: This specialty chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Zacks Investment Research

