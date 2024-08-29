Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

MPLX LP MPLX: This company which is a master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.

The First of Long Island FLIC: This bank holding company which provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Farmers National Banc FMNB: This one industry, domestic banking company which, is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

