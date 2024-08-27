Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Farmers National Banc FMNB: This full-service national bank which is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

