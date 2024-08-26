Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Medical Properties Trust MPW: This self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.30%, compared with the industry average of 4.54%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

NexPoint Real Estate Finance NREF: This real estate investment trust which originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18.63% over the last 60 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.80%, compared with the industry average of 11.79%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners DKL: This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.