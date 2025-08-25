Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

