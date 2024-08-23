Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

