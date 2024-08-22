Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL: This automotive technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote
Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.