Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL: This automotive technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.