Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC: This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

StepStone Group Inc. STEP: This private equity and venture capital company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

