Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO: This mortgage investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.6% the last 60 days.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Price and Consensus

Two Harbors Investments Corp price-consensus-chart | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 12%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Two Harbors Investments Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% the last 60 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 12%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.