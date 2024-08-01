Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Telefonica SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Telefonica SA dividend-yield-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kinross Gold Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. WMMVY: This self-service retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% the last 60 days.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price and Consensus

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV price-consensus-chart | Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV dividend-yield-ttm | Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.