Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

KT KT: This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

KT Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

KT Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | KT Corporation Quote

First Commonwealth Financial FCF: This bank holding company which provides personal financial planning, other financial services and insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

Seagate Technology STX: This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.