Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.7%.

Millicom International Cellular TIGO: This company which is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Enbridge ENB: This leading energy infrastructure company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

