Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC: This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus

The First of Long Island Corporation price-consensus-chart | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

The First of Long Island Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The First of Long Island Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.