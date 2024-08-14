Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSDY: This commercial banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Central Puerto S.A. CEPU: This electric power generation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

