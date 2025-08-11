Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. CZFS: This bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

