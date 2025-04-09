Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Hang Seng Bank HSNGY: This world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong's largest listed companies in terms of market capitalization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Energias de Portugal EDPFY: This company which ranks among Europe's major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal's largest business group, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

TEGNA TGNA: This company which has evolved as one of the largest U.S. broadcasting groups and a leading local news and media content provider, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.