Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company with investment objective to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

DHT DHT: This company which operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

