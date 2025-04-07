Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Avista AVA: This energy company which is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Avista Corporation Price and Consensus

Avista Corporation price-consensus-chart | Avista Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Avista Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avista Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Avista Corporation Quote

Potlatch PCH: This company which is a certified forest practices leader, and is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Potlatch Corporation Price and Consensus

Potlatch Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potlatch Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Potlatch Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Potlatch Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Potlatch Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avista Corporation (AVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Potlatch Corporation (PCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.