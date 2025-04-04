Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

Hang Seng Bank Limited HSNGY: This banking and related financial services provider witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

