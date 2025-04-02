Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

CNB Financial Corporation CCNE: This bank holding company for CNB Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

