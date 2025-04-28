Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Kaiser Aluminum KALU: This company which is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This company manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited Price and Consensus

Nomad Foods Limited price-consensus-chart | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Nomad Foods Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nomad Foods Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Nomad Foods Limited Quote

Ferrovial SE FER: This company which is engaged in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Ferrovial SE Price and Consensus

Ferrovial SE price-consensus-chart | Ferrovial SE Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ferrovial SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ferrovial SE dividend-yield-ttm | Ferrovial SE Quote

