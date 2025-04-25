Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Orchid Island Capital ORC: This specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 20.8%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Quote

Vinci VCISY: This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Vinci SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vinci SA dividend-yield-ttm | Vinci SA Quote

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USNZY: This company which is Latin America's biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world's largest twenty steel producers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Price and Consensus

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA price-consensus-chart | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA dividend-yield-ttm | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.