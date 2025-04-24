Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24:

BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.8% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

