Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22:

The AES Corporation AES: This power generation and utility company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO: This semiconductor devices company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.6% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

