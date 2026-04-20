Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20:

National Australia Bank Limited NABZY: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

National Australia Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

National Australia Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | National Australia Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

National Australia Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Australia Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | National Australia Bank Ltd. Quote

LCI Industries LCII: This company that makes RV and transport components via OEM and aftermarket segments globally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP: This company that produces beverages and single-serve coffee systems globally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and Consensus

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-consensus-chart | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

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National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LCI Industries (LCII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.