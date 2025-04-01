Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Univest Financial Corporation UVSP: This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.9% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

